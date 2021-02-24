See All Otolaryngologists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Gujrathi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leukoplakia, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukoplakia
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Leukoplakia
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis

Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 24, 2021
    At my first visit Dr. G seemed rather cold in his approach, nothing comforting to say. BUT my surgery went well and he had many parts of my throat biopsied to be sure there was no cancer. He was much more pleasant after surgery was done and explained everything he did and what he found. I told him he was a lot nicer now that the surgery was done and he told me he was afraid I would put off surgery if he wasn't blunt with me at the beginning.
    Noreen — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1669442141
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Calif, Davis Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Toronto
    Internship
    • University of Toronto
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chetan Gujrathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujrathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gujrathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gujrathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gujrathi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gujrathi’s profile.

    Dr. Gujrathi has seen patients for Leukoplakia, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujrathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujrathi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujrathi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gujrathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gujrathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

