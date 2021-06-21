Overview

Dr. Chetan Gondha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Gondha works at Island View Gastroenterology in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.