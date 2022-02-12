Dr. Chetan Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chetan Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chetan Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from South Gujarat University - India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Gastro Florida St. Pete 66th St3901 66th St N Ste 201, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 345-5500
Center for Digestive Care - Office B1300 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional
About Dr. Chetan Desai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982675526
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Affiliate of Albert Einstein Medical School - New York
- Catholic Medical Center Affiliate of Cornell University - New York
- South Gujarat University - India
- Internal Medicine
