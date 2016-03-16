Dr. Bettegowda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chetan Bettegowda, MD
Overview
Dr. Chetan Bettegowda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-9313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bettegowda is my neurosurgeon...My family and I are very pleased to have such a knowledgeable doctor. I had surgery and Dr.Bettegowda did an amazing job. I would highly recommend him to anyone..He is an amazing neurosurgeon..
About Dr. Chetan Bettegowda, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bettegowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bettegowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bettegowda has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bettegowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettegowda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettegowda.
