See All Psychiatrists in Richland, WA
Dr. Cheta Nand, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cheta Nand, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cheta Nand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Fiji School Of Medicine, University Of The South Pacific and is affiliated with Othello Community Hospital.

Dr. Nand works at Pinnacle Sleep & Wake Disorders Center Pllc in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Sleep & Wake Disorders Center Pllc
    1446 Spaulding Ave Ste 301, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 737-1447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Othello Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nand?

    Jun 30, 2019
    Dr. Nand is a great man and physician. He is very knowledgeable, friendly, compassionate, and will go the extra mile to ensure that you receive the best care from him. The office staff are very friendly and helpful. My children and I have been seeing Dr. Nand for years, and every visit has been pleasant and productive. I would recommend Dr. Nand without hesitation, as he is the best provider in his field in the Tri-Cities, Washington area.
    Laura Campos — Jun 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cheta Nand, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cheta Nand, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nand to family and friends

    Dr. Nand's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nand

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cheta Nand, MD.

    About Dr. Cheta Nand, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528163680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lautoka Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fiji School Of Medicine, University Of The South Pacific
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheta Nand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nand works at Pinnacle Sleep & Wake Disorders Center Pllc in Richland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Nand’s profile.

    Dr. Nand has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cheta Nand, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.