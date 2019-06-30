Overview

Dr. Cheta Nand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Fiji School Of Medicine, University Of The South Pacific and is affiliated with Othello Community Hospital.



Dr. Nand works at Pinnacle Sleep & Wake Disorders Center Pllc in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.