Dr. Chet Monder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chet Monder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Arizona Endocrinology Center Plc.15640 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 439-9000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yes, I would and I have recommended Dr. Monder to anyone. I trust him, he's a good Dr. I have sent my own Daughter to him. Give things a chance, Dr. Monder is the place to go to get care. Dorothy Slavin
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427015346
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Monder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Monder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.