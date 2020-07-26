Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheston Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheston Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
Womens Care Center Pllc6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-1201
Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women6225 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 227-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed is a caring, compassionate doctor. He listens intently, takes your concerns seriously and does everything he can to ensure you are diagnosed correctly and then informs you of treatment options. He is one of the best doctors I have ever dealt with. He takes as much time as you need and is willing to answer as many questions as you have. He has always been available when I have needed him. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Cheston Reed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174633515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
