Dr. Chester Zahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Zahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chester Zahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA.
Dr. Zahn works at
Locations
-
1
Zahn & Associates A Medical Corporation1026 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 287-7222
-
2
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahn?
Dr. Chester Zahn is a doctor who truly cares for his patients’ health! Before my grandmother passed away peacefully, she had been going to Dr. Zahn for many years and treats him as her primary doctor. There was one incident when my grandmother was home alone and called Dr. Zahn’s office. On the phone, Dr. Zahn reported that he couldn’t hear my grandmother make out any words. Dr. Zahn immediately realized that something was very wrong. He called the ER and ordered a CT Scan and treatment to be prepared and ready. He personally went to my grandmother’s home with the ambulance and its team and found her on the ground unable to speak and unable to move her body. She was suffering from a stroke! He took the ambulance with her to the ER and followed her for her whole hospital course. Thanks to Dr. Zahn, my grandmother received the treatment she needed and was successfully discharged and was able to walk again after some rehab. She went on living another healthy 15 years thanks to Dr. Zahn!
About Dr. Chester Zahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1639146442
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahn works at
Dr. Zahn has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahn speaks Chinese.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.