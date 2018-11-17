Overview

Dr. Chester Yavorski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Yavorski works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.