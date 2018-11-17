Dr. Chester Yavorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yavorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Yavorski, MD
Overview
Dr. Chester Yavorski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Yavorski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists P.C.200 S River St, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 821-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yavorski?
This doctor was the calm in the storm for me. He treated me for a blood clot in my leg. He was the first one to tell me the clot was in my artery and it would not go to my heart, head, or lungs - and after over 12 hours worrying in the er, I cannot thank him enough. He worked with Dr Patel, the radiologist,and used a less invasive procedure to save my leg. True heros. Professional. Explained things to me,then five minutes later when my husband arrived, he repeated it again. A++
About Dr. Chester Yavorski, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174590467
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yavorski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yavorski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yavorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yavorski works at
Dr. Yavorski has seen patients for Lymphedema, Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yavorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavorski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yavorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yavorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.