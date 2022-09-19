Overview

Dr. Chester Wilmot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wilmot works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.