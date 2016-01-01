Overview

Dr. Chester Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Williams works at Texas Back Institute - Wichita Falls in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.