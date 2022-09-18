Dr. Chester Tung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Tung, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chester Tung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag - Costa Mesa1170 Baker St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (818) 718-1737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I’m very happy to have Dr. Tung. He is extremely nice, knowledgeable , friendly and caring. He spend as much time as needed with me to get all question answered and also to get to know me. He truly cares about his patients. Also his staff are friendly . I highly recommend Dr. Tung to anyone .
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.