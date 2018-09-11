Overview

Dr. Chester Strunk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Physicians' Hospital.



Dr. Strunk works at Bay Area ENT Specialists in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.