Dr. Chester Smith Jr, MD
Dr. Chester Smith Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Monroe County Womens Health369 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-6040
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
DR SMITH ONE OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CARING DOCTORS I EVER HAD. ALWAYS FOLLOWING UP WITH HIS PATIENCE AND HAVE TIME TO LISTEN AND EXPLAIN WHATS GOING ON. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1003813585
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
