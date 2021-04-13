Dr. Chester Sharps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Sharps, MD
Dr. Chester Sharps, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their fellowship with Alfred I. Dupont Institute
Colonial Orthopaedics131 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-5888
Fredericksburg Multispecialty Center10528 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 891-3173
William & Mary332 N Henry St, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 220-1246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU - Brook Road Campus
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
He is so GREAT with my daughter and our family and his nurse Tina is just as GREAT. We love both of them.
- Alfred I. Dupont Institute
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- David Lipscomb College
Dr. Sharps has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharps has seen patients for Broken Arm, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharps.
