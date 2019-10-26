Dr. Chester Oddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Oddis, MD
Overview
Dr. Chester Oddis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Oddis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UPMC Rheumatology & Autoimmunity3601 5th Ave Ste 2B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6700
- 2 3500 5th Ave Rm 703, Pittsburgh, PA 15261 Directions (412) 383-8861
-
3
South Allegheny Internal Medicine2000 Oxford Dr Ste 680, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-3491
-
4
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oddis?
Dr Oddis has helped me a lot! I went to another Ra Dr and didn’t get much relief. I’ve been going there at least 5 years and have my RA much better controlled.
About Dr. Chester Oddis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1356316004
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oddis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oddis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oddis works at
Dr. Oddis has seen patients for Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oddis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oddis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oddis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oddis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oddis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.