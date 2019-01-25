Overview

Dr. Chester Mojica, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stanton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas.



Dr. Mojica works at Central City Community Health Center in Stanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.