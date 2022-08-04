Dr. Chester Miltenberger Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miltenberger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Miltenberger Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Chester Miltenberger Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Miltenberger Jr works at
Locations
Medi-tox Labs766 N Sun Dr Ste 1060, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 322-5923
James H. Johnson M D P A2112 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 686-3633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and takes his time with patients. Explains thoroughly what is happening with your body.
About Dr. Chester Miltenberger Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1902855505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miltenberger Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miltenberger Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miltenberger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Miltenberger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miltenberger Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miltenberger Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miltenberger Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.