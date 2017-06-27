Overview

Dr. Chester Koh, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Koh works at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.