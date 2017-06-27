Dr. Chester Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chester Koh, MD
Dr. Chester Koh, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Cy-Fair Office11777 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 822-3160
Kirby Office3023 Kirby Dr Ste 201, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 822-3160
Division of Pediatric Urology, Texas Children's Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine6701 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 822-3160
- Texas Children's Hospital
Dr. Koh was wonderful! Very friendly and easy to talk to. He made my very nervous son feel comfortable. We were very pleased with Dr. Koh and would highly recommend him. Awesome doctor!
- Pediatric Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1225133846
- Children's Hospital Boston / Harvard Medical School
- Keck School of Medicine of USC / LAC+USC MC
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
