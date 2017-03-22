Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chester Humphrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chester Humphrey, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Humphrey works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-5520Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Humphrey scheduled me for a pacemaker within 24 hours. He spent time explaining the procedure to me. I was discharged home the day after the surgery, my incision is small and perfect and I have had no complications. He gave me my life back.
About Dr. Chester Humphrey, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1891871448
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.