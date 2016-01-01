Overview

Dr. Chester Hedgepeth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital, Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Hedgepeth works at Good Brockton Cardiology Associates in Brockton, MA with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.