Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rothschild works at HCA Florida First Coast Neurosurgery in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida First Coast Neurosurgery
    1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 170, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 604-7446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 22, 2021
    His staff is very helpful and friendly. Terri and Christina are awesome and went above and beyond standards of cattle in helping me! Dr Rothschild explained every question I've had, gave me options and took his time before surgery and while I was in the hospital to ensure I was comfortable and being taken care of.
    R. Lucero — Mar 22, 2021
    About Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Polish and Russian
    • 1114919230
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • N. Burdenko Institute of Neurosurgery, Neurological Institute of New Jersey
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Kaunas Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild works at HCA Florida First Coast Neurosurgery in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rothschild’s profile.

    Dr. Rothschild has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothschild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

