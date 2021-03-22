Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
HCA Florida First Coast Neurosurgery1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 170, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 604-7446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
His staff is very helpful and friendly. Terri and Christina are awesome and went above and beyond standards of cattle in helping me! Dr Rothschild explained every question I've had, gave me options and took his time before surgery and while I was in the hospital to ensure I was comfortable and being taken care of.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Polish and Russian
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- N. Burdenko Institute of Neurosurgery, Neurological Institute of New Jersey
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Kaunas Medical Institute
