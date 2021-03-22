Overview

Dr. Cheslovas Rothschild, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rothschild works at HCA Florida First Coast Neurosurgery in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.