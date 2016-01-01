See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tustin, CA
Dr. Chesda Eng, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chesda Eng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Eng works at St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group in Tustin, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Heritage Medical Group Tustin
    1095 IRVINE BLVD, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 505-7110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Clara Medical Group PC (fnp Forward)
    879 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 349-0850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diarrhea
Hypercalcemia
Treatment frequency

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chesda Eng, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871811034
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University - Primary Care
    Internship
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chesda Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

