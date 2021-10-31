Dr. Chesca Goodell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chesca Goodell, DO
Dr. Chesca Goodell, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Chesca Craig Goodell, DO305 S Bryant Ave # 110, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 289-4534
She is the first doctor I’ve ever had that searched for the cause of my pain until it was found. If it wasn’t for her, I likely would not have ever had a CT scan to show my vascular abnormalities. It’s so easy to talk to her too. Best bedside manner I’ve ever had.
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Goodell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodell.
