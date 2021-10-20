Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davis, CA.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
U C Davis Medical Group-davis2660 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 747-3000
Regents Ucdmg Elk Grove8110 LAGUNA BLVD, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 683-3955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark was my son's pediatrician from shortly after birth through 2 years old when we moved. She is incredible. He had some complications after birth and I felt that the hand-off between the hospital and a pediatrician (not her) was flubbed and extremely stressful. Dr. Clark stepped in and completely took care of us from day one. I would highly recommend her as a pediatrician.
About Dr. Cheryll Clark, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.