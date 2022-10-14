Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM.
Locations
Res Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services3871 Harlem Rd Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 681-4088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart takes the time to listen and come up with a treatment plan and explains. Very compassionate. The staff are always very helpful and if they don’t know a answer to a question they’ll find the correct answer by asking one of the doctors or NP and PA’s.
About Dr. Cheryle Hart, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1003076928
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
