Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Central Alabama Women's Care - South2055 E South Blvd Ste 806, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-8920
Central Alabama Women's Care - Bell Road2455 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 747-8970
- Baptist Medical Center South
Great Doctor! Dr. Zimmerman delivered my boys over 15 years ago.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
