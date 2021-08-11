See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Montgomery, AL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Central Alabama Womens Care OBGYN South- Morrow Tower in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Alabama Women's Care - South
    2055 E South Blvd Ste 806, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 747-8920
  2. 2
    Central Alabama Women's Care - Bell Road
    2455 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 747-8970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Great Doctor! Dr. Zimmerman delivered my boys over 15 years ago.
    YOLANDA HICKS — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922186873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman works at Central Alabama Womens Care OBGYN South- Morrow Tower in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Zimmerman’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

