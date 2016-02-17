Dr. Cheryl Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Wright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 521-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Wright. She is smart, patient, and kind.
About Dr. Cheryl Wright, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790896140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Arthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.