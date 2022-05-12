Overview

Dr. Cheryl Serr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Patients' Hospital Of Redding.



Dr. Serr works at Patients Hospital Pain Clinic in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.