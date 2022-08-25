Overview

Dr. Cheryl Reed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at Pinnacle Health Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.