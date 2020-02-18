Overview

Dr. Cheryl Razdan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Razdan works at Contemporary Women's Spclsts in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.