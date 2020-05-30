Dr. Cheryl Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Pan, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Pan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5550Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
O'connor Hospital2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 947-2500
-
3
Vhc At Bascom Bcp750 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I‘m so grateful to have Dr.Pan as my ob-gyn in my life. She SAVED me by finding a brain tumor, analyzing all my medical records and history with care and patience, and always personal, approachable like your family member. She also has a serious and hard-working professional ethics. In all means, it was a big surprise that happened in my life, fortunately, the surgery went well and we found it on time. THANKS to her, I could revive. I will strongly encourage patients to meet this remarkable and humble doctor, and I wish her all my best and blessings.
About Dr. Cheryl Pan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.