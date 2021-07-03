Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD
Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Walter F. Merdinger Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 660, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 452-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Olson is a phenomenal surgeon and doctor. She’s smart, skillful, and genuinely cares about her patients. My appendix burst after another surgeon’s misdiagnosis. I had a lot of complications from it, and Dr. Olson carried me through it all. She patiently explained everything and made all the right calls to ensure my full, speedy recovery. Dr. Olson did my appendectomy and bowel resection surgery and was able to find and remove the exact part of my small bowel that was causing most of my problems. After my surgeries, Dr. Olson personally checked on me every day. I will never forget how safe and assured she made me feel during the most vulnerable time in my life. No words can describe how talented, dedicated and thorough Dr. Olson is - she’s simply the best and I wish more doctors were like her!
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043238728
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado at Boulder
- General Surgery
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.