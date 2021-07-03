Overview

Dr. Cheryl Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Olson works at Surgical Associates Of La Jolla in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.