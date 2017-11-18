See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Newman works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588
  3. 3
    Moore Building
    1014 Moore Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 18, 2017
I am really glad that she is my doctor she always go the extra mile to do her job and if I have any questions she will always answer them thoroughly and professional
Waynesboro, GA — Nov 18, 2017
Photo: Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD
About Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275632564
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Residency
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Internship
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Newman works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

