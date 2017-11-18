Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD
Dr. Cheryl Newman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Moore Building1014 Moore Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-8623
I am really glad that she is my doctor she always go the extra mile to do her job and if I have any questions she will always answer them thoroughly and professional
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275632564
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
