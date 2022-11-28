See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Internal Medicine, NYU Winthrop Hospital

Dr. Moss-Mellman works at Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute General & Breast Surgery| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Rubin, MD
Dr. John Rubin, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Sandra Hirsch, MD
Dr. Sandra Hirsch, MD
6 (31)
View Profile
Dr. Ionut Albu, DO
Dr. Ionut Albu, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Women's Health & Wellness Institute
    690 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-2131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Overweight
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Overweight
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moss-Mellman?

    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr. Moss-Mellman has always been very professional, informative, answers questions, keeps the best diagnostic testing equipment for screenings
    Jackie — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moss-Mellman to family and friends

    Dr. Moss-Mellman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moss-Mellman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD.

    About Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194755645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, NYU Winthrop Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss-Mellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moss-Mellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moss-Mellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moss-Mellman works at Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute General & Breast Surgery| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moss-Mellman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss-Mellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss-Mellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss-Mellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss-Mellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cheryl Moss-Mellman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.