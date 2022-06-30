Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Family Eye Care128 Route 70 Ste 2A, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 654-6940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mitchell. Did a very through examination, The exam wasn’t rushed. She explained what she was doing and why. At the end of the exam she explained all the results of the exam and laid out a plan of next steps. She is a very good teacher and very patient doctor.
About Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124120811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.