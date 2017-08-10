See All Pediatricians in Newport Beach, CA
Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Cheryl-Lynn Bugailiskis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    116 E Balboa Blvd Apt A, Newport Beach, CA 92661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 840-1784

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 10, 2017
About Dr. Cheryl-Lynn Bugailiskis, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871882035
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bugailiskis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bugailiskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugailiskis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugailiskis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugailiskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugailiskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

