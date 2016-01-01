See All Dermatologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD is a dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. She currently practices at Anne Arundel Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Lonergan is board certified in Dermatopathology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Skin Cancer
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cigna-HealthSpring
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HealthPartners
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Maryland Physicians Care
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • PHCS
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Virginia Premier

About Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1316169758
Education & Certifications

  • University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, VA
  • University of Virginia
  • Cornell University
  • Dermatopathology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lonergan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lonergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lonergan has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonergan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonergan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonergan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonergan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonergan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.