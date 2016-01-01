Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD is a dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. She currently practices at Anne Arundel Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Lonergan is board certified in Dermatopathology.
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
About Dr. Cheryl Lonergan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, VA
- University of Virginia
- Cornell University
- Dermatopathology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lonergan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lonergan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lonergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lonergan has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonergan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonergan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonergan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonergan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonergan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.