Dr. Cheryl Leialoha, MD
Dr. Cheryl Leialoha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Hawaii Womens Healthcare LLC1319 Punahou St Ste 760, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I only see Dr. Leialoha for my annual check-up & she has been great! I was referred to her when I had problems going through menopause & my previous OBGYN wouldn’t address my concerns. Dr. Leialoha listened & addressed my health issues immediately. I am forever grateful to her!
About Dr. Cheryl Leialoha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leialoha has seen patients for Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leialoha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
