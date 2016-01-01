Overview

Dr. Cheryl Kuz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM).



Dr. Kuz works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.