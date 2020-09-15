See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Cox Kinney works at Center For Female Health And Hormone Disorders in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jan Jensen Goss MD Facog
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B443, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-8878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginosis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Vaginosis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening

Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 15, 2020
Absolutely! Dr. Kinney is so patient and informative. She is thorough and explains her reasoning for everything she does. Will not go to anyone else.
Nancy Stepp — Sep 15, 2020
About Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598879587
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cheryl Cox Kinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cox Kinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cox Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cox Kinney works at Center For Female Health And Hormone Disorders in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cox Kinney’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox Kinney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

