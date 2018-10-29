Overview

Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.