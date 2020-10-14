Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Tarantola Dermatology Inc4624 N Davis Hwy Ste 200, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Jones was yesterday as a transfer patient and new to this area. Dr. Jones was refreshingly straightforward, direct and extremely knowledgeable regarding my dermatology needs. I would highly recommend her to anyone based on my decades of medical experience.
About Dr. Cheryl Jones, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
