Overview

Dr. Cheryl Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Premier Family Medical in Lehi, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.