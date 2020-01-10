Overview

Dr. Cheryl Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at West Houston Family Practice Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.