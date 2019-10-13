Overview

Dr. Cheryl Huey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Huey works at Ann Arbor Eye Care in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.