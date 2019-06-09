Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD
Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.
Manhattan Beach Imaging and Interventional Center2200 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 957-9368
Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 954-0056
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Everything from the very beginning was amazing.Her staff at UCLA Santa Monica are so professional and personable I do not have adequate words...Thank you for making everything so comfortable and the excellent and I mean excellent results. If you are in need of anything from this Dr. and this staff....go for it.. I have worked in the Plastic Surgery industry for over 20 years they could all take a page out of this book. You are all amazing....thank you, thank you....
About Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD
- Stanford University|University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoffman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.