Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD

Interventional Radiology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.

Dr. Hoffman works at Manhattan Beach Imaging & Interventional Center in Manhattan Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Beach Imaging and Interventional Center
    2200 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 957-9368
  2. 2
    Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center
    1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 954-0056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 09, 2019
    Everything from the very beginning was amazing.Her staff at UCLA Santa Monica are so professional and personable I do not have adequate words...Thank you for making everything so comfortable and the excellent and I mean excellent results. If you are in need of anything from this Dr. and this staff....go for it.. I have worked in the Plastic Surgery industry for over 20 years they could all take a page out of this book. You are all amazing....thank you, thank you....
    elizabeth Goldstein — Jun 09, 2019
    About Dr. Cheryl Hoffman, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528040508
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University|University Of California, Irvine
    • University Of California, Irvine
    • University Of California, Irvine
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
