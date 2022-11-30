See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (80)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Geer works at Hera Health Care in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hera Health Care
    3180 Willow Ln Ste 108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cheryl Geer, DO
    445 Rosewood Ave Ste C, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-2634
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Best Self Medical Arts
    32129 Lindero Canyon Rd Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 318-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Thorough
    — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Cheryl Geer, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437211687
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geer has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Geer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

