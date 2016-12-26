Dr. Fialkoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Fialkoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Fialkoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Fialkoff works at
Locations
Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc1200 US Highway 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 267-0300
Affiliated Dermatologists & Dermatologic Surgeon, P.A.182 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lots of experience and expertise, staff handles insurance billing, and she is easy to talk to. At times, the wait is pretty long, and the examination rooms can be cold. The staff should think about allowing a patient to sit in the heated waiting room longer, if the patient is required to disrobe and shiver in a paper gown for 10+ minutes. Nevertheless, Dr. Fialkoff is a great dermatologist in dealing with both medical and aesthetic needs, and I wouldn't want to see anyone else.
About Dr. Cheryl Fialkoff, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1376636852
Education & Certifications
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Fialkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fialkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fialkoff works at
Dr. Fialkoff has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fialkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fialkoff speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fialkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fialkoff.
