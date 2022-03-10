See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD

Neurology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Faber works at Neurology Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 439-1292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Faber for several years. She is kind, compassionate, professional, and she really cares about her patients. She really listens to you, and she spends a lot of time with you. I never feel rushed by her, like I do with other doctors. Of all of the doctors that I see, and I see a lot, she is the best doctor, in every way, that I see. I would highly recommend her to anyone. My sister also sees her. Of all of the doctors my sister has seen, Dr. Faber is the only doctor that diagnosed my sister's Parkinson Disease, and she knew right away.
    Barbara Rosenfeld — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD

    • Neurology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1124017520
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ks Med Center
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faber works at Neurology Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Faber’s profile.

    Dr. Faber has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

