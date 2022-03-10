Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Faber works at
Locations
Neurology Associates3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 439-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Faber for several years. She is kind, compassionate, professional, and she really cares about her patients. She really listens to you, and she spends a lot of time with you. I never feel rushed by her, like I do with other doctors. Of all of the doctors that I see, and I see a lot, she is the best doctor, in every way, that I see. I would highly recommend her to anyone. My sister also sees her. Of all of the doctors my sister has seen, Dr. Faber is the only doctor that diagnosed my sister's Parkinson Disease, and she knew right away.
About Dr. Cheryl Faber, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124017520
Education & Certifications
- University Ks Med Center
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
Dr. Faber works at
